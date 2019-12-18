Western Carolina women’s basketball player Jewel Smalls was named Southern Conference Student-Athlete of the Week for Dec. 4-10.
Smalls played all 40 minutes in a pair of games for the Lady Cats during the week. She averaged a double-double with 15.5 points and 14 rebounds.
The sophomore guard from Roswell, Georgia, scored 17 points and pulled down a career-high 20 rebounds for her eighth double-double of the season against Charleston Southern. She had 14 points and eight rebounds against Cleveland State.
Through games of Dec. 6, Smalls led the NCAA in total rebounds with 133. Her eight double-doubles rank second nationally.
Smalls is a sport management major and holds a 3.36 grade-point average.