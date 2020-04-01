Mark Prosser, Western Carolina’s men’s basketball coach, has received the 2020 Skip Prosser Man of the Year Award.
The award, which is named after Mark’s late father, is presented annually to those who not only achieve success on the basketball court but who also display moral integrity off of it as well.
“Our student-athletes made this such a special season, and we have so much to be excited about in the future of Catamount basketball,” Prosser said. “Thank you so much to all of those that voted and to my good friends at College Insider. I am obviously so humbled to receive this award, mainly because of what it represents. I will continue to work to make my father proud and earn this award each day.”
In his second season at the helm, Prosser guided the Cats to a 19-12 record as WCU finished with the second-most improved mark across NCAA Division I men’s basketball. Western reached the Southern Conference Tournament semifinals for the first time since the 2015-16 season, and had a pair of first team all-conference and all-district players in senior forward Carlos Dotson and junior guard Mason Faulkner.
Skip Prosser, who died suddenly in 2007 while the head coach at Wake Forest, posted a career record of 291-146 in 14 seasons at Loyola, Xavier and Wake Forest.