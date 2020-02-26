By Carey Phillips
Furman took control in the third quarter last Thursday to claim a 69-59 Southern Conference women’s basketball victory over Western Carolina at the Ramsey Center.
Le’Jzae Davidson scored 18 points for the Lady Paladins. Tierra Hodges added 16, and Celena Taborn had 13.
WCU’s Lauren LaPlant led all scorers with 23.
Taborn scored six in a 10-2 run, capped by Sutton West’s layup, for a 49-38 Furman lead with 3:05 to play in the third quarter.
The Lady Paladins were up 55-44 entering the fourth period, and the margin didn’t drop below 11 the rest of the way.
The largest lead was 69-56 on Davidson’s three--pointer with 11 seconds to go.
Western took a 9-5 lead on Andrea Martin-Ruiz’s basket with 5:07 to play in the opening quarter. It ended a 9-2 spurt, including five by LaPlant.
LaPlant’s jumper made it 13-8 at the 2:58 mark.
Furman ended the period on an 8-2 run to lead 16-15 on Milica Manojlovic’s three-pointer with five seconds to play.
Davidson scored six and Hodges had four in a 10-2 spurt extending the margin to 28-18 with 4:57 remaining in the half.
The Lady Cats turned things around with a 12-2 run, including five by Mia Littlejohn, for a 30-30 tie at the 1:13 mark.
Davidson’s layup in the closing seconds put the Lady Paladins on top 32-30 at halftime.
Furman made 47.5 percent of its field goal tries, and WCU hit 47.1 percent.
The Lady Paladins dominated the glass 36-26 as Hodges and Davidson both had eight rebounds. Western’s Tembre Moates also pulled down eight boards.
The Lady Cats committed 11 turnovers, and Furman had 10.
Completing the WCU scoring were Littlejohn with nine, Moates and Andrea Martin-Ruiz with eight apiece, Alyssa Walker with five, Farasia Hodge with four and Jewel Smalls with two.