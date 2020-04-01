Western Carolina senior forward Carlos Dotson has been named to the Lou Henson All-America team.
Dotson is the first Catamount to receive the honor since the award’s inception in 2010. It is only for players from mid-major schools. It also is not as exclusive as most All-America teams as 40 players were honored.
Dotson, who is from Riverdale, Maryland, and junior guard Mason Faulkner of Glasgow, Kentucky were both named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District 21 first team. Those eligible for the all-district team are primarily from Southern Conference schools.
Dotson and Faulkner are the first Cats to be named NABC All-District since Mike Brown earned second-team honors in 2016.
The awards are the latest for the duo who were both named first team All-Southern Conference by the coaches as well as to the SoCon All-Tournament Team.
Dotson ranked second on the team with 15.5 points per game and led the conference with 9.7 rebounds per game. He tied for seventh nationally with 18 double-doubles and had a stretch of six straight double-doubles. He scored a career-best 32 points Feb. 12 at UNC-Greensboro.
After sitting out the previous season due to NCAA transfer rules, Faulkner averaged a team-best 17.7 points per game. He recorded the first triple-double in the program’s Division I era with 13 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds in the third game of the season against N.C. A&T. He became the second player in Division I to have two triple-doubles this past season with 16 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 12 assists in the home finale against Samford.