By Carey Phillips
Western Carolina crushed Division II Southern Wesleyan 70-37 Jan. 6 in women’s non-conference basketball action at the Ramsey Center.
Farasia Hodge scored 17 points for the Lady Cats, while Lauren LaPlant and Tembre Moates both had 12.
Emily Waters and Tanayja Williams topped the Lady Warriors with 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Southern’s only lead was 5-4 on Brooke Henricks’ free throw with 7:13 to play in the first quarter.
Moates’ inside basket put WCU ahead to stay, 6-5, at the 7:03 mark.
That started a 16-0 run, including seven by Hodge, for a 20-5 lead with 1:21 on the clock.
Western was up 20-7 entering the second period.
LaPlant hit a pair of three-pointers in an 11-2 spurt as the lead reached 35-15 at the 3:51 mark.
The Lady Cats led 37-23 at halftime.
WCU scored the third quarter’s last 15 points, including four by Hodge, as the lead reached 59-29.
The Lady Cats held the game’s largest lead, 68-33, with 2:31 to play after a 9-2 run, including four by Hodge.
WCU hit 48.3 percent of its field goal tries and held the Lady Warriors to 26.8 percent.
Hodge’s eight rebounds helped the Lady Cats to a 45-33 advantage on the boards. Lisana Burnett led Wesleyan with 11.
The Lady Warriors committed 22 turnovers, and Western had 20.
Completing the WCU scoring were Judith Martin-Ruiz with nine, Andrea Martin-Ruiz and Diarra Smith with seven apiece, Jewel Smalls and Jada Miller both with two, and Alyssa Walker and Mia Littlejohn with one each.