Western Carolina’s baseball team will open its season Feb. 14-16 with a four-game homestand against Chicago State at Childress Field/Hennon Stadium.
Single games are set for Feb. 14 and 16 with a doubleheader Feb. 15.
The schedule includes three games against Big Ten Conference opponents (Illinois, Michigan State and Northwestern) and a meeting with Kansas of the Big 12 Conference.
“We’ve compiled a very tough, competitive schedule that includes a solid non-conference slate leading up to our league play,” Coach Bobby Moranda said. “We will be tested weekly heading into our Southern Conference schedule, which remains as tough as any in the country. As we did through the fall, playing both Ohio State and Miami (Ohio), our 2020 schedule mirrors the tradition of past Catamount baseball teams. We always play a rigorous schedule to raise the bar and expectations, and I feel that this schedule does just that.”
Moranda is entering his 13th season as coach, matching Bill Haywood (1969-81) for the longest tenure as WCU skipper.
Eight games are set for neutral fields, including three at the site of the Southern Conference Tournament – Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C.
The first league series will be March 20-22 at Citadel. The first home conference games will be March 27-29 against East Tennessee.
Western returns seven position starters and nine pitchers, including two starters, from last year’s team that finished 21-32 overall and 8-16 in league play.
Among the returnees is junior third baseman Justice Bigbie, who was named Southern Conference Player of the Year last season. He went on to claim Player of the Year honors in the wooden-bat Northwoods League over the summer.
Shortstop Colin Bertsch is back after being named to the league All-Freshman team last year.
The top returning pitcher is junior right-hander Chase Walter, who finished second in the conference with 114 strikeouts last season. He was drafted in the 32nd round by the Los Angeles Angels but elected to return to school.
Season tickets are on sale through the Catamount Athletics Ticket Office on the first floor of the Ramsey Center; by phone at 800-34-GOWCU or 227-2401; or online at catamountsports.com.
Single-game ticket sales will start Jan. 27.
The schedule is as follows with (DH) denoting a doubleheader:
Feb. 14 – Chicago State; 15 – Chicago State (DH); 16 – Chicago State; 21 – Illinois at Coastal Carolina; 22 – Kennesaw State at Coastal Carolina; 23 – St. Joseph’s at Coastal Carolina; 26 – Georgia State; 28 – Ball State at Greenville, S.C.; 29 – Michigan State at Greenville, S.C.
March 1 – Kansas at Greenville S.C.; 3 – Appalachian State; 6 – Northwestern and USC-Upstate at USC-U; 10-11 – Bryant; 13-15 – at Elon; 20-22 –at Citadel; 25 – Gardner-Webb; 27-29 – East Tennessee; 31 – at USC-U.
April 3-5 – at Virginia Military; 7 – Kennesaw State; 9-11 – UNC-Greensboro; 15 – at Gardner-Webb; 17-19 – at Furman; 21 – USC-U; 24-26 – at Wofford; 28-29 – Florida International.
May 1 – at UNC-Asheville; 2 – UNC-A; 8-10 – Mercer; 12 – Eastern Kentucky at Mason, Ohio; 14-16 – Samford; 19-24 – Southern Conference Tournament in Greenville, S.C.