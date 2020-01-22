By Carey Phillips
Furman handed Western Carolina its first Southern Conference men’s basketball loss of the season 83-79 on Jan. 15 at Furman’s Timmons Arena.
A crowd of 1,695 saw all six Paladins who scored reach double figures. Jordan Lyons led the way with 20 points, followed by Clay Mounce with 15, Alex Hunter and Noah Gurley with 13 apiece, Jalen Slawson with 12 and Mike Bothwell with 10.
Carlos Dotson had a double-double for the Catamounts with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Matt Halvorsen and Onno Steger both added 14 points, and Mason Faulkner had 12.
With Lyons scoring five, Furman took a 10-2 lead in the first four and a half minutes.
WCU fought back with nine unanswered points, including four by Xavier Cork, to go up 17-15 on Tyler Harris’ three-pointer at the 10:25 mark.
Slawson’s three-pointer triggered an 11-2 run, including four by Bothwell, as Furman took a 26-19 lead after Mounce’s layup with 7:31 on the clock.
The margin reached 39-27 on Mounce’s layup at the 2:21 mark, and it was 41-33 at halftime.
Dotson took control early in the second half as he scored 10 in a 12-0 spurt giving Western a 45-44 edge with 15:43 to play in the game.
The Cats built the lead to 54-48 on Faulkner’s three-pointer at the 12:40 mark.
The Paladins used a 10-3 run, including five by Slawson, to go in front 58-57 with 9:49 to play.
Dotson responded with back-to-back baskets giving WCU a 61-58 lead with 8:16 on the clock.
He converted a three-point play at the 6:22 mark giving the Cats a 64-62 advantage.
Furman never trailed after Gurley’s three-point play for a 65-64 lead with 6:01 on the clock.
Western tied it 69-69 with 4:37 to play on Faulkner’s two foul shots.
Gurley’s layup with 4:12 remaining gave the Paladins the lead for good, 71-69. That started a 10-2 run, during which he had six, for a 79-71 margin after Mounce’s foul shot with 44 seconds to go.
WCU shot 47.6 percent from the floor, and Furman made 45.9 percent of its attempts.
From the line, the Paladins went 19 of 25, and Western was six of eight.
The Cats had a 36-34 rebounding edge. Mounce and Slawson both had eight for Furman.
Western committed 11 turnovers, and the Paladins had seven.
Completing the WCU scoring were Kameron Gibson with seven, Cork and Harris with four apiece and Marcus Thomas with three.