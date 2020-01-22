By Carey Phillips
UNC-Greensboro pulled away from Western Carolina Saturday for a 54-43 Southern Conference women’s basketball victory at Fleming Gym.
Alexus Willey scored 12 points for the Lady Spartans, who got points from all nine players who saw action.
The Lady Cats (3-15, 0-3) were led by Tembre Moates with 16 points and Lauren LaPlant with 10.
WCU led early and was up 12-7 on a follow shot by Judith Martin-Ruiz with 1:33 to play in the first quarter, which ended with the score 12-10.
Western’s margin reached 16-10 on Jewel Smalls’ basket with 8:03 to go in the half.
UNC-G turned things around with a 10-3 spurt for a 20-19 edge on Aja Boyd’s basket at the 4:31 mark.
Pernilla Sorenson’s three-pointer with 38 seconds on the clock gave the Lady Spartans the lead for good, 26-23.
They finished the third period on a 9-2 run, including four by Amber Redmond, to lead 41-31.
The margin reached 51-35 on Willey’s three-pointer with 5:55 to play.
WCU shot 40 percent from the field but made just two of 16 three-pointers. UNC-G shot 35.7 percent, while going eight of 18 from long range.
Te’Ja Twitty’s 12 rebounds helped the Lady Spartans control the glass 38-29. Andrea Martin-Ruiz led Western with six.
The Lady Cats committed 15 turnovers, and UNC-G had 12.
Completing the WCU scoring were Smalls, Judith Martin-Ruiz and Andrea Martin-Ruiz, all with four, Farasia Hodge with three, and Alyssa Walker with two.