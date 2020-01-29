By Carey Phillips
Mason Faulkner scored 25 points Saturday leading Western Carolina to an 81-72 Southern Conference men’s basketball victory over Wofford before 3,809 fans at the Ramsey Center.
Also scoring in double figures for the Catamounts (13-6, 5-3) were Onno Steger with 17, Carlos Dotson with 13 and Matt Halvorsen with 12.
Dotson pulled down 12 rebounds giving him a double-double.
Nathan Hoover topped the Terriers with 20 points. Storm Murphy added 19, and Tray Hollowell had 12.
Wofford led 18-15 on Hollowell’s three-pointer with 11:46 to play in the first half.
WCU reeled off 10 straight points, including a pair of three-pointers by Steger, for a 25-18 advantage after Travion McCray’s layup with 8:58 on the clock.
Halvorsen made three free throws with four seconds left in the half giving Western a 45-34 lead at intermission.
The Terriers cut the gap to 55-52 with 12:08 to go in the game after consecutive three-pointers by Trevor Stumpe and Hollowell.
The Cats countered with a 10-2 spurt, including four each by Faulkner and Dotson, as the lead reached 65-54 at the 8:11 mark.
Hoover, who was 10 of 10 from the foul line, made three free throws with 51 seconds left bringing Wofford within 76-72.
Western hit five of six foul shots down the stretch to seal the win.
WCU made 52.8 percent of its field goal tries, including 57.1 percent in the first half. The Terriers were held to 41 percent.
The Cats had a 36-29 rebounding edge. Chevez Goodwin and Messiah Jones both had four to lead Wofford.
Western had 17 turnovers, and the Terriers committed 12.
Completing the WCU scoring were Tyler Harris with seven, McCray with five and Adam Sledd with two.