By Carey Phillips
Wofford jumped to a 13-point lead after the first quarter last Thursday and made it hold up in a 76-63 Southern Conference women’s basketball victory over Western Carolina at Wofford’s Richardson Indoor Stadium.
Cairo Booker scored 25 points for the Lady Terriers. Chloe Wanink, who hit five of six three-pointers, added 19 points. Da’Ja Green (12 points, 10 assists) and Lilly Hatton (11 points, 10 rebounds) recorded double-doubles.
Jewel Smalls led WCU with 23 points. Lauren LaPlant and Tembre Moates netted 15 and 12, respectively.
Wofford never trailed and led 6-3 after a pair of three-pointers by Wanink in the opening minute.
The Lady Terriers ended the first quarter on a 13-2 run, the last five by Wanink, to lead 27-14.
The teams combined for just 16 points in the second period.
Wofford was in front 33-18 on Booker’s steal and layup at the 3:37 mark.
Western cut the gap to 33-24 at halftime.
The margin ranged from nine to 13 points throughout the third quarter.
The Lady Cats closed within 56-48 on a three--pointer by Judith Martin--Ruiz at the 8:58 mark.
The Lady Terriers regained control with a 12-3 spurt, including five by Booker, for a 68-51 lead with 5:09 on the clock.
The largest margin was 74-55 on Booker’s three--pointer with 2:38 to play.
Wofford shot 51.9 percent from the floor and held WCU to 43.3 percent.
Both teams had 27 rebounds. Moates led the Lady Cats with eight.
Western committed 11 turnovers, and the Lady Terriers had eight.
Completing the WCU scoring were Judith Martin-Ruiz with five, Andrea Martin-Ruiz with four, and Farasia Hodge and Mia Littlejohn with two apiece.