Dates have been set for the 2021 Western Carolina Women’s Basketball Camps.
There will be a maximum of 50 campers indoors for each event due to COVID-19 and Catamount Care mandates.
Camps include an Instructional Skills Academy June 7-10, a Post Skills Academy on June 13, Team Shootout on June 18 and two Next Level Elite Skills Academy camps on June 19 and Aug. 7. Each camp will be held in the Ramsey Center.
The Instructional Skills Academy, which runs from 8:30 a.m. to noon, is for boys and girls ages 5-12. This camp is geared toward developing a love of the game. It provides various basketball activities with social interaction while still introducing basic skills. The cost is $50, and if campers bring a friend they pay $25.
The Post Skills Enhancement Academy is for rising ninth graders and up, and campers must be 5-9 or taller. The camp will run from 1-6 p.m. The cost is $75 and is limited to 40 attendees. It will focus on drill work specific to the development of both offensive and defensive concepts of post play.
In the Team Shootout, high school, junior varsity or club, and AAU teams will participate in team competition events. The cost is $300 per team, and a meal will be provided. The camp will be held in the Ramsey Center, Campus Recreation Center and Reid Gym. Each team will be guaranteed three games.
The Next Level Elite Skills Academies will be from 1-6 p.m. The camps are for rising eighth-graders to high school seniors, and the cost is $75. The skills academy is focused on evaluating those players who have the potential to play at the collegiate level regardless of division.
Those interested in any of the camps can visit www.wcuwbbcamps.com.