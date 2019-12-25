By Carey Phillips
Quentin Goodin scored 25 points, and Xavier took control midway through the second half to claim a 74-61 non-conference men’s basketball victory over Western Carolina on Dec. 18.
A crowd of 9,907 at Xavier’s Cintas Center and a national television audience on FS1 saw Goodin hit nine of 11 field goals, including four of four three-pointers.
Jason Carter and Zach Freemantle added 16 and 13 points, respectively, for the Musketeers.
Kameron Gibson paced the Catamounts (7-3) with 16 points, and Matt Halvorsen had 14.
WCU took a 40-37 lead on three free throws by Halvorsen with 17:51 left in the game and extended the margin to 50-43 on Gibson’s three-pointer at the 17:51 mark.
Xavier went on an 18-2 run, including six by Freemantle, to take control. Carter’s three-pointer put his team up 67-57 with 3:55 on the clock.
The final represented the largest lead of the night.
Freemantle’s five points keyed an early 12-3 spurt as the Musketeers went up 19-8 on Carter’s basket with 11:44 to play in the first half.
Ten unanswered points, including four by Carlos Dotson, cut the gap to 19-18 on Faulkner’s jumper at the 7:05 mark.
Faulkner’s three-pointer made it 21-21 with 3:47 on the clock, and there were three more ties the rest of the half.
Paul Scruggs’ three--pointer put Xavier up 30-27 with 47 seconds to go, and the lead was 32-29 at halftime.
The Musketeers made 49.1 percent of their field goal tries, including 57.7 percent in the second half, and held WCU to 36.1 percent.
Tyrique Jones pulled down 11 rebounds as Xavier had a 40-29 advantage on the glass. Dotson, Tyler Harris and Xavier Cork all had four for the Cats.
The Musketeers committed 18 turnovers, and Western had 14.
Completing the WCU scoring were Dotson and Halvorsen with eight apiece, Onno Steger with five, Cork and Marcus Thomas both with four and Harris with two.