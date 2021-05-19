By Carey Phillips
Wofford won two of three games from Western Carolina in a Southern Conference baseball series Friday at Hennon Stadium/Childress Field.
The Catamounts (23-19, 11-11) took the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader 8-4 to avoid the series sweep.
Western scored four runs in the seventh, including a two-run single by Drew Needham, to take an 8-3 lead.
WCU’s Pascanel Ferreras hit a two-run homer in the fifth.
Justice Bigbie and Luke Robinson were both four of five at the plate for the Cats. Needham was two of four.
Jacob Corn (2-1) pitched five innings of relief for the win. He allowed five hits, two walks and one earned run to go with six strikeouts.
Elliott Carney started and took the loss.
Jack Renwick led the Terrier offense by going three of four. Nolan Hester and Colin Davis had two hits apiece.
Wofford scored all of its runs in the final three innings to take a 13-2 win in Friday’s series opener.
Trailing 2-0, the Terriers erupted for eight runs in the seventh. They took the lead for good on Andrew Calhoun’s RBI single. Matty Brown and Lawson Hill both had two-run singles.
Wofford put the game away with five runs in the ninth. Two scored on a wild pitches, and another came in on a balk.
Davis had three hits in five at-bats. Hill and Renwick were both two of four.
Josh Vitus allowed 10 hits and one earned run in eight innings for the win. He struck out six and walked no one.
Reliever Nick Hyde (2-2) took the loss.
Ferreras was three of four at the plate. Luke Robinson and Daniel Walsh had two hits each for Western.
The Terriers scored 10 runs in the fourth and won Saturday’s first game 20-10. It was called after seven innings due to the 10-run rule.
Renwick hit a two-run homer in the fourth, and Hill and John Dempsey both had two-run doubles.
Hill was four of five with a solo homer and six RBIs. Davis hit two homers and was three of six with four RBIs. Dempsey was three of five. Hester, Renwick, Brown, Trey Yunger and Brennen Dorighi all had two hits, including Dorighi’s homer.
Reliever Sam Stratton picked up the win.
Tristen Campbell (2-2) started and took the loss.
Will Prater had three hits for the Cats. Ferreras, Bigbie and Daylan Nanny had two hits apiece.
WCU will conclude the regular season with a three-game series at Citadel. The teams will play at noon today (Thursday), and a doubleheader will start at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
The Cats currently hold the final spot in the conference tournament, which will open Thursday, May 2, at Fluor Field in Greenville, South Carolina.