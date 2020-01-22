Western Carolina has signed six volleyball players for the coming season.
One is from North Carolina, and three are from Georgia, where they played on the same club team. WCU is also bringing in one recruit from Ohio and one from Ontario, Canada.
“I am excited about this incoming class,” Coach Karen Glover said. “Each of them are great student-athletes, and even more importantly, exceptional women. I think they will help us build on the success from this past season and make Catamount Nation proud.”
Western is coming off a 17-12 record and a third-place finish in the Southern Conference.
The only North Carolinian is Destinee Dorsey, a libero from Carrboro High. The program’s all-time digs leader, she was a member of state 2-A championship teams as a freshman and sophomore. She was a four-time all-conference selection and also earned all-region and all-state honors.
The Georgia trio includes Erin Carpenter from Chamblee High, Ali Schreiber from Greater Atlanta Christian School in Norcross and Livi Weidmann from Roswell’s Centennial High. They all played for A5 Volleyball Club.
Carpenter is a setter who finished her high school career with more than 1,000 assists. She played on three region championship teams.
Schreiber is an outside hitter, who compiled 1,019 career kills in high school. She is a three-time all-county selection and a two-time all-area choice.
Weidmann is a right side hitter. She ended her high school career with more than 1,000 kills and was a two-time all-area choice.
Julia Gardon is an outside hitter from West Chester, Ohio, who played at Bishop Fenwick High. She was named all-conference four years along with being a three-time all-district and two-time all-state selection. She surpassed 1,000 career kills and helped her team to the state championship as a senior.
Eden Punch is a middle blocker, who played at Dr. Frank Hayden Secondary School in Burlington, Ontario, Canada and Haden Secondary School. She is in the midst of her senior season. She has been a member of three Ontario provincial championship teams and two Canadian national championship teams.