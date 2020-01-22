Smoky Mountain sophomore middle infielder Chase Gribble has been selected for the 2020 preseason All-State Showcase baseball event on Sunday in Charlotte.
It will feature the state’s top prospects from the classes of 2020-23. Prep Baseball Report’s preseason showcase highlights the Who’s Who of N.C. Baseball. This showcase gives players exposure from more than 450 colleges and professional scouts.
Gribble participated in the 2019 under class games at Campbell University last summer. That exposure helped him receive the invitation to Sunday’s showcase.
He is one of two players from Western North Carolina to be invited.
Participants will take part in several activities measuring skill levels in a pro scout type workout.
He is the son of Craig and Pam Gribble.