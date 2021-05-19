By Carey Phillips
Smoky Mountain’s baseball team opened the Mountain Six Conference portion of its season with a pair of losses last week.
The Mustangs (0-5, 0-2) fell to Pisgah and Hendersonville.
Pisgah
SM committed six errors, including three in the fifth inning when Pisgah scored three runs, as the Bears won 8-4 May 11 at the SM field.
“We fought back and tied the game,” Coach Jeremy Ellenburg said. “We did some good things, but then we have an inning where we lose a little bit of mental focus. That’s been the underlying story of our season.”
Pisgah took a 2-0 lead in the first on a passed ball and Devon Dodgin’s sacrifice bunt.
SM got on the board in the bottom of the first as Jake Miller doubled and scored on an error.
The Mustangs tied it 2-2 in the second. Dustin Stephens singled, stole second and third and scored on Miller’s single.
The Bears took the lead for good at 3-2 in the fourth on Brady Goolsby’s RBI double.
They extended the margin to 6-2 in the fifth. Two of the runs scored on errors, and Trent Devlin had a sacrifice fly.
SM cut the gap to 6-4 in the sixth. A run scored on a wild pitch, and Sam Conlin had an RBI single.
Pisgah scored two insurance runs in the seventh on an error and Bryson Davis’ RBI single.
Andrew Wester was three of four at the plate for the Bears, and Jake Scott was two of four.
Scott pitched into the sixth inning for the win.
Brylen Conlin (0-2) took the loss. In five innings he allowed five hits and a walk and struck out five.
“Brylen threw a great game,” Ellenburg said. “He threw well enough to win.”
Miller had two of the Mustangs’ four hits.
“We did some good things,” the coach said. “We managed to scrap around early and produce a couple of runs. We made a few mistakes that they capitalized on. You’ve got to make the routine play or the mental play where you’ve got to know where to go with the baseball.”
Hendersonville
Last Thursday at Hendersonville, Sam Wolfe pitched four hitless innings of relief as the Bearcats won 4-2.
Hendersonville took a 2-0 lead in the first on Joel Christner’s RBI double and Brody Parris’ infield out.
“We didn’t seem ready to play in the first inning,” Ellenburg said. “We made some mistakes that led to those two runs.”
SM tied it 2-2 in the third. Sam Conlin was hit by a pitch, and Lincoln Sutton followed with a single. They advanced on Jed West’s sacrifice. Miller delivered an RBI single, and Brylen Conlin had a sacrifice fly.
The Bearcats went up 3-2 in the fourth on Ethan Rector’s RBI double.
They made it 4-2 on Skyler Albright’s home run in the sixth.
Albright was two of three at the plate.
Miller led the Mustangs with two hits.
“We left too many runners in scoring position,” Ellenburg said. “We didn’t execute on some situations that we had a chance to. After that first inning, we played really good defense. We made some great plays.”
SM’s Clayton Dillard (0-1) pitched a complete game. He gave up eight hits and walked no one.
“Clayton threw a phenomenal game,” the coach said. “He pitched to contact like we want our pitchers to. If they put the ball in play, then we give ourselves a chance.”
JVs
The Mustang JVs are 0-2 after losses to Franklin and Pisgah.
Franklin won 10-0 May 5 at Franklin.
“This was the first game for most of these players in two years, and the lack of real game experience showed,” Coach Nathan Frizzell said. “On a positive note, pitching by Lincoln Sutton and Cale Justice was solid, and should have only given up two runs if not for errors and inexperience.”
Sutton and Parker Wilson both had two hits.
Last week against Pisgah, the Bears scored three runs in the final inning to win 5-2.
“Cale Justice pitched a strong game,” Frizzell said.
SM was limited to three hits, including a double by Wilson.