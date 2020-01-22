By Carey Phillips
Mitch Wike scored 20 points leading Smoky Mountain to an 80-58 non-conference men’s basketball win Sept. 13 at Swain.
Zeb Sink added 17 points, and Michael Todd had 10 for the Mustangs, who took control late in the first half.
Donnavin Groenewold scored 19 points for the Maroon Devils. Nick Millsaps followed with 18, and Judaiah Littlejohn had 12.
“We played great from midway through the second quarter to the finish,” Coach Adam Phillips said. “We got off to a slow start, but we started executing better and played well defensively. Winning the boards was a big key. We had four players with eight or more rebounds.”
They were Sink, Clayton Frady, Conner Seagraves and Ryan Waliezer.
Phillips indicated the slow start may have been due, at least in part, to the players’ reaction to Lady Mustang Kyra Fowler being injured and taken from the gym by ambulance in the fourth quarter of the women’s game.
“I didn’t know how we were going to respond after Kyra went down,” the coach said. “I think the guys were kind of spent. Once we got going in the second quarter, we never looked back.”
“This is no different than playing in a conference game,” Seagraves said. “We came off a big win on Friday. We started off a little slow but got back into it in the second quarter. We just started feeding the post and started looking inside instead of jacking up three-pointers.”
Swain used a 9-2 run, including five by Littlejohn, to take an 11-4 lead with 3:34 left in the first quarter, which finished with the Devils on top 15-12.
SM scored the half’s final 14 points, including five by Seagraves, to go up 36-27.
An 11-2 spurt, including six by Parker Flynn, extended the margin to 52-31 with 3:32 to play in the third period.
The Mustangs led 59-47 entering the fourth quarter.
Swain narrowed the deficit to 59-49 when Groene-wold scored to open the final period.
SM reeled off 11 consecutive points, including six by Sink, for a 70-49 advantage with 4:57 on the clock.
The final represented the biggest lead.
Wike hit six field goals, including a pair of three-pointers, and six free throws. Sink made seven field goals, including a three-pointer, and two foul shots. Todd scored all his points from the floor.
Flynn added eight points, Seagraves, Frady and Waliezer all scored seven, and Jameson Madden and Chris Wilburn both had two.
Swain won the JV game 55-53 on a three-pointer at the buzzer. The Mustangs were up 11-10 after the first quarter and 28-22 at halftime but trailed 39-36 through three periods.
Vaughn Ellis scored 22 points, and Matt Brown had 11.
“We constantly talk about putting pieces of the puzzle together,” Coach Tyler Mulligan said. “All year long it’s been free throws and not checking out. We finally did those things late, but then we made some late game turnovers that potentially cost us the game. It’s a work in progress.”