Smoky Mountain’s wrestling team went 1-2 last week to fall to 5-4 on the season.
The Mustangs lost to East Henderson 45-36 and defeated Asheville 54-30 in a non-conference tri-match Dec. 10 at the SM gym.
A Jan. 12 match with East will count in Mountain Six Conference standings.
“We had a couple of kids who got pinned that should not have, and ultimately it cost us the match,” Coach Tony Moody said of the loss to East. “We are going to have to improve coming into conference if we want to contend for the title.”
Sam Hudson (120), Hunter Lassiter (132), Tyler Watterson (138), Will Frady (195) and Ethan Grasty (285) all had pins for SM. Oscar Munoz (113) won by forfeit.
The Mustangs bounced back to defeat Asheville.
“This was closer than it should have been, but we still got the win,” Moody said.
The Cougars won five of the nine contested matches, but they gave up five forfeits.
Pinning their opponents for SM were Lassiter (132), Watterson (145), Dustin Stephens (152) and Frady (195). Winning by forfeit were Ki French (160), Jadon Cole (170), Danner Hill (220), Grasty (285) and Hudson (120).
Last Thursday at Swain, the Maroon Devils won 60-19.
“We knew that this was going to be tough at 100 percent, but we came in with four starters out of the lineup,” Moody said. “So what could’ve been a decent matchup turned into a slaughter.”
Hudson (120) had the only pin for the Mustangs. Lassiter (132) won by technical fall 17-0. Frady (195) took a 10-7 decision. Munoz (113) won by forfeit.
“It was not a good week for the wrestling team,” Moody said. “We are going to have to focus to have a shot at beating Pisgah (Wednesday, Dec. 18).”