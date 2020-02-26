By Carey Phillips
Smoky Mountain’s men’s and women’s basketball seasons came to an end Tuesday in the first round of the state 2-A playoffs.
Salisbury, the men’s 17th seed in the West, pulled away in the second half to defeat the Mustangs 64-34 at the SM gym.
Mitch Wike had 10 points for the 16th-seeded Mustangs, who ended the year 14-11.
The Hornets led 15-6 after the first quarter and 30-20 at halftime. They extended the margin to 50-27 entering the fourth period.
Salisbury was led by Zay Kesler with 13 points and Latavian White with 11.
The 26th-seeded Lady Mustangs ended the year 13-12 with a 49-30 loss at seventh-seeded Franklin.
Lucy McRae led SM with 10 points.
The Lady Panthers led 8-5 after the first quarter and 18-10 at halftime. They were ahead 32-21 through three quarters and pulled away down the stretch.
Sydney Williams and Chela Green led Franklin with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Details of Tuesday’s games will be in next week’s Herald.