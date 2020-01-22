By Carey Phillips
While both teams struggled offensively, Smoky Mountain made enough plays down the stretch to pull out a 45-38 Mountain Six Conference women’s basketball victory Friday at East Henderson.
Natalie Parris scored all 15 of her points in the second half for the Lady Mustangs (10-5, 3-0).
East’s Sontee Moore topped all scorers with 22.
“We struggle over there,” Coach Ollin Dunford said. “It seems like we always have. Our kids don’t have a clue of that history, but I do. I felt confident going in and thought we would take care of business. For us to fall behind and then have to come back, it was like it was the same thing again. On a positive note we did win. We’re going to keep taking things one game at a time and hope for the best. We are preparing to win.”
SM never trailed in the fourth quarter and was up 37-32 on Ashton Buchanan’s basket at the 4:12 mark.
Moore’s two foul shots pulled the Lady Eagles into a 38-38 tie with 1:55 on the clock.
Parris’ two free throws gave the Lady Mustangs the lead for good, 40-38, at the 1:40 mark. She added a basket and two foul shots in the final minute.
Aubrie Miller’s three-pointer gave SM a 7-4 edge with 3:16 to play in the first period.
Follow shots by Moore and Journee McMinn put East up 8-7 at the quarter break.
The Lady Mustangs led 14-10 after Wike’s three-pointer with five minutes to play in the half.
Moore’s trey with 1:22 on the clock produced a 20-20 halftime tie.
The Lady Eagles were in front 25-22 following Moore’s foul shot with 5:30 left in the third stanza.
Julianna Welch scored an inside basket with 26 seconds to go giving SM a 28-27 edge at the quarter break.
Parris hit five field goals and was five of six from the line.
Wike finished with nine points, Lucy McRae added seven, Hannah Huddleston netted five, Miller scored three, and Buchanan, Welch and Kevonna Tushka all had two.
The Lady Mustang JVs are 11-1 after a 43-12 win. Alisha Hall scored 10 points.
SM led at quarter breaks by scores of 20-6, 24-6 and 34-11.
“We came out fast in the first quarter, seemingly hitting every shot we took,” Coach Jason Melvin said. “It was a good start, and it really set the tone for the remainder of the game. We had 11 turnovers, but matched that with 11 assists. We outrebounded East 43-24, which shows how active we were on the glass. This was a great defensive outing for us as well, holding East to just four field goals for the game. You could tell the girls were eager and ready to play after being off for a week. We still have a lot of potential for growth which is a great feeling, but this was a very good team win.”