By Carey Phillips
Smoky Mountain’s basketball teams will return to action next week following the Christmas break.
The squads will play non-conference home games with Rabun County, Georgia on Monday and North Henderson on Tuesday.
Monday’s action will begin at 1 p.m. with Tuesday’s games starting at 11 a.m. The JV women will play first both days, followed by the JV men, varsity women and varsity men.
The Mustang men are 3-4 after last Thursday’s 75-39 win at Robbinsville. Mitch Wike scored 22 points, and Michael Todd had 16.
The Lady Mustangs fell to 5-2 with a 55-47 loss, despite 23 points from Natalie Parris.
Details of those games will be in next week’s Herald.