By Carey Phillips
Smoky Mountain opened its golf season with a nine-hole match March 4 at Waynesville Country Club.
The Mustangs, with a young and inexperienced squad, finished last among the six teams.
“I’m never going to be satisfied with the fact that we finished last, but I told the kids not to expect a lot,” Coach Zeb Capps said. “We had minimal practice time and had been practicing a lot in the gym. There are different things that factored in, but for our first outing it could have been much worse. It’s different than leisurely going out and playing golf with your buddies. I know the kids were disappointed, but it’s a good one to grow on.”
SM was led by sophomore Stahle Wyatt, the only player on the team with high school golf experience. He shot 46 to tie for 10th.
Others in scoring positions for the Mustangs were Matthew Brown (53), Ben Manka (56) and Hunter Pressley (60).
Pisgah won the match by shooting 155, followed by Brevard (207), Hendersonville (168), East Henderson (199), Franklin (199) and SM (215).
Franklin’s Bennett Swafford was the medalist with a 35.