By Carey Phillips
Smoky Mountain’s tennis team won its first match of the season by edging Brevard 5-4 in Mountain Six Conference action May 10 at Mark Watson Park.
The Lady Mustangs (1-3, 1-2) split the six singles matches and won two of three in doubles.
“We were excited to get our first win,” Coach Ashley Doolin said. “All the girls played tough matches. Even the ones we lost were close.”
Results of singles matches include:
#1 – Ella Harris (S) over Ester Monahan 10-3.
#2 – Eliza Graham (B) over Katherine Selby 10-8.
#3 – Julianna Welch (S) over Abby Pace 10-4.
#4 – Amaya Hawkins (B) over Sydney Lewis 10-5.
#5 – Kylie Prescott (B) over Anneka Abbott 10-6.
#6 – Carley Raleigh (S) over Katie Jelly 10-6.
Results of doubles matches include:
#1 – Harris and Selby (S) over Monahan and Pace 8-2.
#2 – Welch and Hannah Lillard (S) over Graham and Hawkins 8-6.
#3 – Prescott and Jelly (B) over Olivia Rice and Abigail Stanberry 8-6.
“Carley is a first-year player,” Doolin said. “She’s been working hard, and she pulled out her first win. That was really exciting. Her serves are impeccable. I think she had six aces.”
She also cited Harris and Welch for their play.
“Ella and Julianna are both strong players who hold their seeds well,” the coach said. “Julianna always fights hard. She plays really smart. Ella is just strong overall.”
Turning to doubles, Doolin said, “Julianna and Hannah make a great pair. We count on a win from them as the two seed.”
A home match with East Henderson on May 12 was postponed by rain.