By Carey Phillips
Smoky Mountain’s Dustin Stephens won the Mountain Six Conference wrestling championship at 160 pounds in Friday’s tournament at Brevard.
Stephens pinned Hendersonville’s Gabe Massey and Franklin’s Tyler Smith before taking a 6-5 decision from Pisgah’s David Queen.
The Mustangs finished third as a team with 143 points. Pisgah won with 220, and East Henderson was second at 168.
Placing second for SM were Hayden Hooper (106), Tito Palacios (113) Hunter Lassiter (126) and Danner Hill (220).
Hooper received a bye and pinned Franklin’s Ben Waldroop before being pinned by East Henderson’s Brad Mathis.
Palacios had a bye and decisioned East Henderson’s Zac Joyce 9-7. He was pinned in the finals by Hendersonville’s Walker Mains.
Lassiter opened by pinning Brevard’s Jett Reese and decisioned East Henderson’s Grant Maybin 10-5. Pisgah’s Braden Riggs won by pin in the finals.
Hill won decisions by 10-3 over Brevard’s Jarek Stewart-Karolewics and 4-3 over Pisgah’s Noah Sepulveda before being pinned by East Henderson’s Grayson Parker.
Sam Hudson (120) and Ki French (152) finished third.
Hudson opened by pinning Brevard’s Jayden Farley then lost an 11-9 decision to Pisgah’s Seth King in overtime. In the consolation bracket he pinned East Henderson’s Ethan Heatherly and Farley.
French received a bye then lost a 5-0 decision to Pisgah’s Lane Mease. In consolation matches he pinned Franklin’s Chase Browning and decisioned Brevard’s Jacob Stockton 7-0.
Coming in fourth were Shawn Byfield (138), Tyler Watterson (145), Luis Palacios (170) and Kobe Coggins (182).
Byfield opened with a 9-1 major decision over Franklin’s Zack Gibson then lost an 11-8 decision to Brevard’s Armando Ramirez. He bounced back with a 3-1 decision over Hendersonville’s Dennis Waters and was pinned by East Henderson’s Jacob Mathis.
Watterson was pinned by Pisgah’s Lucas Whitted and received a bye in the consolation bracket. He advanced by injury default over Franklin’s Brian Rodriguez and lost a 6-5 decision to East Henderson’s Tanner Coggins.
Palacios was pinned by East Henderson’s Rocky Robledo and received a bye in the consolation round. He pinned Hendersonville’s Angel Ramirez then was pinned by Pisgah’s Luis Garcia.
Coggins had a bye before being pinned by Pisgah’s Alex Almaraz. He won a 14-2 major decision over Hendersonville’s Reese Wilson before dropping a 12-5 decision to Franklin’s Seth Price.
By winning his weight class, Stephens earned all-conference honors. Also selected all-conference were Lassiter and Ethan Grasty who missed the tournament with an injury.