By Carey Phillips
Natalie Parris scored 24 points, and Smoky Mountain rallied in the final three minutes to take a 51-48 non-conference women’s basketball victory Jan. 15 at Tuscola.
Macy Wike scored seven of her 12 points in that critical stretch for the Lady Mustangs.
Delany Buchanan led the Lady Mountaineers with 13 points, and Grace Glance had 10.
“It’s such an uphill battle for us to not be complacent,” Coach Ollin Dunford said. “I had to remind them that we beat them before but it was in overtime. They hit us in the mouth for much of the game. If we don’t bring our ‘A’ game every night we will have a letdown.
“Natalie was superb,” he added. “She took the game in hand and put us on her back. What a great addition Macy was, stepping up as a freshman. She played big minutes and had some crucial points.”
He added that Melanie Hoyle and Kevonna Tushka also were “a big factor in us closing.”
“We just didn’t give up,” Wike said of the team’s play down the stretch. “We had to keep going at them. We started off slow but knowing we were down pushed us even more.”
It was the first game since Kyra Fowler (hip) and Allison Macke (shoulder) were injured, and there was motivation to win it for them.
“It felt different without them, but we were glad we could do this for them,” Wike said. “Hopefully it meant a lot.”
Tuscola led 45-41 on Brittany Stappleton’s three-pointer with 3:09 to play.
That’s when Wike took over as she scored seven in a 9-1 run that turned the game around. She started it with a three-pointer, and her fast break layup gave SM a 46-45 edge at the 2:32 mark. Another fast break layup capped the spurt for a 50-46 advantage with 42 seconds remaining.
The Lady Mustangs trailed most of the game but took a brief 32-31 lead with 1:29 to go in the third quarter with eight straight points, including six by Parris.
Free throws by Buchanan and Glance put the Lady Mounties on top 35-32 entering the fourth period.
SM’s Aubrie Miller scored the game’s first four points before Tuscola went on a 13-1 run, including nine by Buchanan, to lead 13-5 at the quarter break.
Buchanan’s basket gave her team its biggest lead, 19-10, with 6:24 to play in the half.
The Lady Mustangs came as close as 24-21 on Hannah Huddleston’s basket with 55.3 seconds left and trailed 27-21 at halftime.
Parris made seven field goals, including two three-pointers, and was eight of 10 from the line. Wike hit four field goals, including a trey, and three free throws.
Miller and Lucy McRae both scored five points, Huddleston had four and Hoyle made a foul shot.