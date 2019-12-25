By Carey Phillips
In a game of streaks, Smoky Mountain pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat Swain 75-62 in non-conference men’s basketball action Dec. 17 at the SM gym.
Zeb Sink poured in 22 points for the Mustangs (2-4). Michael Todd added 12, and Mitch Wike and Conner Seagraves both had 10.
Isaiah Collins led the Maroon Devils with 15 points. Donnavin Groenewold followed with 13, and Judaiah Littlejohn had 12.
“I’m very proud of the way our kids battled,” Coach Adam Phillips said.
“It seemed like everything they shot went in and we gave them a couple of offensive rebounds,” he said of Swain’s 23-3 run to end the first half.
“We kind of buckled down and did a great job on defense contesting shots and getting out and running,” he added.
“In the first quarter we played great defense and put a lot of pressure on them,” Sink said. “That’s what the coaches told us to do. We let them come back in the second quarter, but in the fourth quarter we came back and played like we needed to.”
As for Swain’s 23-3 run, Sink said, “We didn’t check out. They made a lot of shots. When they hit shots like that there’s not much you can do, but checking out is something we’ve got to work on. I think we’re getting better at it as the season goes along.”
SM took the lead for good at 49-48 on Todd’s two foul shots 10 seconds into the fourth quarter. That started a decisive 18-2 run, including 10 by Sink, for a 65-50 lead at the 4:26 mark.
With Sink and Todd both scoring four, the Mustangs jumped to a 14-2 lead in the first four minutes.
Triggered by Collins’ three-point play, the Devils scored the final eight points of the first period narrowing the deficit to 21-15.
SM opened the second quarter with nine straight points, including four by Clayton Frady, for a 30-15 lead with five minutes to play in the half.
That’s when Swain went on the 23-3 run, including five by Groenewold. Aiden Pond’s three-pointer at the buzzer sent the Devils to the dressing room up 38-33.
Groenewold scored the first three points of the second half for a 41-33 lead.
The Mustangs answered with a 14-1 spurt, including a pair of three-pointers by Seagraves and five points by Sink, to take a 47-42 lead with 3:13 on the clock.
Groenewold’s three--point-er at the 2:35 mark gave the Devils a 48-47 edge entering the fourth quarter.
Sink made eight field goals and six free throws. Todd connected on five field goals and two foul shots. Seagraves and Wike both hit four field goals, including two three-pointers.
Frady finished with eight points, Ryan Waliezer added six, Jameson Madden scored five and Hunter Cabe had two.
The Mustang JVs are 2-4 after a 68-65 win. Brylen Conlin led five players in double figures with 16 points. Vaughn Ellis finished with 14, followed by Chase Gribble with 12 and Max Buchanan and Matt Brown both with 11.
SM led at quarter breaks by scores of 14-13, 37-29 and 48-44.
“It was a great team win,” Coach Tyler Mulligan said. “We had a 17-point lead with four minutes left, and it ended up being a three-point game. We had some guys come through. We’re really relying on three or four guys now. We’ve got to get the whole team to buy in.”