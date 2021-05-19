By Carey Phillips
Smoky Mountain’s women’s track team won last Thursday’s meet at Owen, while the men were third among four teams.
Leading the way for the Lady Mustangs was Caroline Spilliards, who won three events.
Lydia Norman and Mariella Sheppard also won individual events, and a relay team came out on top.
Tanner Duncan and Da’Mare Williams were individual winners for the men, and a relay team also took a win.
Women
The Lady Mustangs finished with 183 points, followed by Owen (116), Avery (89) and Mitchell (32).
“I am so proud of the girls for winning their first meet this year,” Coach Megan Dezarn said. “They have been working really hard. I am especially proud of the girls who tried triple jump and scored points for our team. We are getting stronger in the hurdle events, and our relays are improving. We scored points in nearly every event, and that is something to be proud of.”
Spilliards won the 100-meter hurdles (17.78), 300 hurdles (53.38) and the long jump (14-4).
Norman won the triple jump (28-7) and was second in the long jump (13-0).
Sheppard won the shot put (26-11) and was fifth in the discus (62-0).
The 3,200 relay team of Lily Buenting, Lilli Rhoads, Maia Wilde and Sophia Ammons won in 11:39.
Others who placed for the Lady Mustangs included:
Xaila Spencer – 100 dash, second, 13.59.
Addie Holt – 400 dash, second, 1:20.
Buenting – 800 run, second, 2:44.
Vivian Bell – triple jump, second, 27-4; long jump, fourth, 11-7.
Aiden Nicholson, Madeline Stevenson, Spencer, Spilliards – 400 relay, second, 56.6.
Ammons, Buenting, Raeleigh Hall, Rhoads – 1,600 relay, second, 4:54.
Disha Patel – 400 dash, third, 1:30.
Kennedy Crawford – 100 hurdles, third, 20.62; 300 hurdles, fourth, 1:01.6.
Anna Pechmann – 300 hurdles, third, 59.24.
Claire Spilliards – triple jump, third, 26-6.
Hadley Huffman – 400 dash, fourth, 1:47.
Wilde – 1,600 run, fourth, 6:35.
Stevenson – 100 hurdles, fourth, 20.76.
Ammons – 800 run, fourth, 2:47.
Nicholson – discus, fourth, 63-6.
Ashley Clark – shot put, fifth, 19-0.
Emeline Addy – 100 dash, fifth, 14.45; 200 dash, fifth, 30.97.
Men
Owen won the men’s meet with 241 points, followed by Avery (82), SM (73) and Mitchell (49).
“The relay teams really performed well,” Coach Joey Robinson said. “We still haven’t figured out all the right people in all the right spots, but we are trying new people and it is working. Da’Mare Williams has excelled in hurdles. We are improving in every event and really asking a lot from these kids. We are a small team compared to our competition each week, but we are making the most out of all of our kids. Most of them are in multiple events, and some are scoring points in four events.
Duncan won the 100 dash in 11.84.
Williams won the 110 hurdles (17.64) and was third in the 300 hurdles (52.74).
The 1,600 relay team of Daniel Melton, Sawyer Snider, Josh Handy and Granthem Hansen had a winning time of 3:54.
Others who placed for the Mustangs included:
Melton, Williams, Handy, Duncan – 800 relay, second, 1:36.66.
Caleb Phillips, Mitchell Russotti, Avery Hansen, Cole Hopfinger, 3,200 relay, second, 9:37.
Handy – triple jump, third, 37-1.
Melton – long jump, fourth, 17-5.
Josh Williams – discus, fourth, 90-0.
Ryan Ashe – shot put, fifth, 30-11.5.