By Carey Phillips
Smoky Mountain’s wrestlers defeated Brevard in a Mountain Six Conference match and lost to Tuscola in non-conference action Jan. 22 at the SM gym.
The Mustangs (3-2, 17-10) finished third in the MSC in the regular season.
SM defeated Brevard 51-28. Mustangs pinning their opponents were Sam Hudson (120), Ki French (152) and Dustin Stephens (160). Hunter Lassiter (126) won by technical fall 19-3. Danner Hill (220) took a 15-4 major decision. Winning by forfeit were Kobe Coggins (182), Eli Grasty (285), Hayden Hooper (106) and Tito Palacios (113).
“We really showed up and took it to Brevard,” Coach Tony Moody said. “It is always nice to win over Brevard.”
Tuscola won 46-31. Tyler Watterson (145), Stephens (160), Hudson (120) and Lassiter (126) had pins for SM. Grasty (285) won a 9-0 major decision. Palacios (113) took a 9-8 decision.
“We met a really good opponent in Tuscola,” Moody said. “The big win, literally, was Eli Grasty’s major decision over their heavyweight. I was reluctant to let him wrestle as he weighs 222 and their heavyweight weighed 282. Evidently though, their heavyweight was laughing at Eli before the match because he was so small. He wasn’t laughing after when Eli destroyed him.”