By Carey Phillips
Smoky Mountain’s wrestlers went 2-1 Friday in a quad meet at Asheville School.
The Mustangs (15-9) defeated Asheville School and Patton but fell to 1-2 in the Mountain Six Conference with a loss to East Henderson.
“It came down to the final match, and East came out on top,” Coach Tony Moody said. “I was disappointed to lose the conference match, but overall our kids wrestled really well. We came up short in that one but won the other two.”
In Saturday’s Milltown Classic at Pisgah, Sam Hudson won his weight class.
In the quad meet, East won 38-31 with a pin in the final match.
Hudson (120) and Will Frady (220) won their weight classes. Hunter Lassiter (132) won a 9-1 major decision. Winning by decision were Shawn Byfield (12-9 at 145), Dustin Stephens (9-7 at 160) and Kobe Coggins (9-3 at 195). Jose Ramos (120) won by forfeit.
SM defeated Asheville School 66-15. Frady (195) pinned his opponent in just six seconds. Also recording pins were Tito Palacios (113), Byfield (138) and Stephens (160). Winning by forfeit were Hudson (120), Ramos (126), Brendan Millsaps (145), Coggins (182), Danner Hill (220), Eli Grasty (285) and Juan Guerrero (106).
The Mustangs topped Patton 50-30. Pinning their opponents were Hudson (120), Alex Rodriguez (132), Frady (195), Hill (220), Grasty (285) and Hayden Hooper (106). Byfield (23-10 at 138) and Stephens (13-4 at 160) won by major decisions. Ki French (152) won by forfeit.
As for the Milltown Classic, Moody said, “We only had five kids in the varsity tournament due to injuries and sickness. Sam Hudson avenged his conference loss to win his weight class. Shawn Byfield won two matches.”
Wrestling at 120, Hudson received a bye then pinned Gabe Place of R-S Central and Nate Brown of Ashe County. In the finals, he edged Hendersonville’s Talon Johnson 6-4 in overtime.
Byfield opened with a pin of Brevard’s Armando Ramirez at 138. He dropped to the consolation round after losing a 4-1 decision to Garrett Williams of Chesnee, South Carolina. He pinned Bevin Deck of R-S Central then was pinned by Ashe County’s Andrew Peterson.
In the JV bracket, Ryder Huffman and Eli Hamilton both went 4-1. Hooper and Carson Rogers each won two matches.