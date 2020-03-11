By Carey Phillips
Smoky Mountain lost a pair of non-conference softball games Saturday at Crest to fall to 1-2 on the season.
McDowell won a wild 12-11 game in the opener before Crest topped SM 7-2 in the second game.
“The first game was a roller coaster,” Coach Morgan Dillard said. “We fought, which was a positive. We proved we can come back from a deficit, but we got a little complacent when we had the lead, so we’ve got some things to work on.”
McDowell scored six runs in the first inning, but the Lady Mustangs battled back to tie it 6-6 after five. They took an 11-6 lead in the top of the sixth only to allow the Lady Titans to score six runs the final two innings.
Lucy Hames had an RBI double to tie it in the seventh, and Alexa Poplin singled in the winning run.
Madi Smith had four hits for McDowell. Hames and Jessica Cannon both had three hits. Poplin, Logan Lilly, Avery Jordan and Madison Wills all had two hits.
Gracie Rice, Lilly and Jordan all had RBI singles for the Lady Titans in the first as they went up 6-0.
Katie Allison had a solo homer for SM in the second.
The Lady Mustangs cut the gap to 6-4 with three runs in the third. Kaitlyn Richmond walked, Ashton Buchanan singled, and Kennedy Stewman had a two-run double. Another run scored on a wild pitch.
SM tied it 6-6 with two runs in the fifth. K.J. Ammons doubled, Paige Monteith walked and Allison had an RBI single. Alannah Hopkins followed with a sacrifice fly.
The Lady Mustangs scored five runs in the sixth to go up 11-6. Buchanan and Stewman singled, and Ammons was hit by a pitch to load the bases. A run scored on a wild pitch, and a walk to Monteith loaded the bases again. Allison had a sacrifice fly, and Hopkins delivered an RBI double. Riya Patel concluded the uprising with a two-run double.
McDowell answered with four runs in the bottom of the sixth narrowing the deficit to 11-10. Smith and Hames both had RBI doubles. After a run scored on an error, Logan Lilly had an RBI single.
Stewman led the SM offense with three hits. Buchanan, Allison, Hopkins and Patel all had two.
Crest won the second game 7-2 behind the pitching of Sydney Kale. She allowed six hits, hit a batter and struck out 13.
Laney Jo Patterson had three hits for the Lady Chargers, and Mackenzie Hayes added two.
“Crest is a great hitting team and a great defensive team,” Dillard said. “We jumped on them quick, but we have to find that extra drive to keep going. We’ve got to keep winning every inning.”
The Lady Mustangs went up 2-0 in the top of the first. Buchanan and Stewman started the game with singles, and Monteith was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Allison had a two-run double.
Crest scored on an error in the bottom of the first to trail 2-1.
The Lady Chargers took a 3-2 lead with two runs in the third. Hayes and Addie Beaver had RBI singles.
They added four runs in the fourth to take control. Hayes had an RBI double, and Kale, Patterson and Vaniyah Petty all had RBI singles.