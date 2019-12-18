Roberson gained a measure of revenge for an overtime loss four days earlier with a 62-55 non-conference men’s basketball victory over Smoky Mountain on Dec. 11 at Roberson.
Luke Ward and Austin Johnson paced the Rams with 14 and 12 points, respectively.
Parker Flynn led the Mustangs (1-4) with 20 points. Michael Todd finished with 13, and Zeb Sink had 11.
“Our effort was there, but we just couldn’t put the ball in the hole,” Coach Adam Phillips said. “We had 15 or 20 more shots than they did.”
The Rams hit seven of 13 three-pointers, while SM was one of nine from long range.
“Defensively, we played really well at times,” the coach said. “I was proud of our effort. We just have to learn to finish.”
The Mustangs appeared to be in control after an 11-2 run, including seven by Flynn, gave them a 38-28 lead with 2:17 to play in the third quarter.
Roberson closed the period on a 9-3 spurt, including a pair of three-pointers by Johnson, cutting the gap to 41-37.
The Rams started the final quarter with seven straight points to lead 44-41 on Davin Miller-Madden’s reverse layup at the 6:55 mark.
There were five lead changes and a tie in the period.
SM’s last lead was 52-51 on Todd’s two free throws with 1:33 on the clock.
Quinton Harris’ layup gave Roberson the lead for good, 53-52, at the 1:16 mark. That started a 9-1 run, including four by Spencer Cable, for a 60-53 advantage on Miller-Madden’s basket with 16.3 seconds to play.
The Rams took a 9-4 lead on Johnson’s three-pointer with 1:59 to go in the opening stanza, and it was 9-5 at the quarter break.
The second period saw six lead changes. Todd’s three-pointer gave the Mustangs a 17-14 advantage at the 2:13 mark.
Rodney McDay’s three--pointer with 14 seconds on the clock sent Roberson to the locker room up 21-20.
Flynn’s points came on eight field goals and four free throws. Todd made three field goals including a three-pointer, and six of seven foul shots. Sink hit three field goals and five free throws.
Mitch Wike added seven points, and Clayton Frady had four.
The Mustang JVs are 1-3 after a 48-46 loss in a game that went to the wire.
Roberson led 12-9 after the first quarter, and 32-27 at half. SM moved in front 38-34 entering the fourth quarter.
Brylen Conlin scored 12 points, and Vaughn Ellis had 10.
“It’s hard to lose one like that,” Coach Tyler Mulligan said. “We played really hard and played as a team. We made a few mistakes, but they were very glaring. One of their kids had eight or nine offensive rebounds in the fourth quarter. That’s the difference maker. My team played super hard. We’ve just got to fix a few mistakes, and we’ll get going.”