By Carey Phillips
Smoky Mountain’s swim teams opened their season Saturday at Franklin.
On the men’s side, Franklin totaled 214 points to SM’s 68 and Highlands’ 15.
The Franklin women scored 232 points, and the Lady Mustangs had 13.
“I am proud of how well my team did for the first meet back in a while,” Coach Logan Gentry said. “My team has put in a lot of work, and it is starting to pay off.”
Those placing for the Mustang men included:
200-yard medley relay – Parker Smith, Reed Gamble, Stone Doppke, Josh Stack, second, 2:28.46.
200 freestyle – Smith, fourth, 3:01.65.
200 individual medley – Doppke, third, 3:08.12.
50 free – Gamble, third, 28.79.
500 free – Stack, third, 8:57.21.
200 free relay – Doppke, Gamble, Smith, Stack, second, 2:09.29.
100 backstroke – Smith, third, 1:22.51.
100 breaststroke – Gamble, third, 1:34.02; Doppke, fourth, 1:40.17.
Brianna Bryson scored all the points for the SM women. She was second in the 50 free in 30:44 and third in the 100 butterfly in 1:23.36.