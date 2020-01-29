By Carey Phillips
Smoky Mountain’s men’s and women’s track teams competed in the Frozen Falcon “indoor” meet last Thursday at West Henderson.
The top finisher was Anna Morgan, who was second in the women’s 500-meter dash in 1:27.19.
Daniel Melton had the best showing for the men as he was second in the 300 dash in 39.14.
Manuel Herevia was fifth in the men’s shot put with a throw of 38-5.
Two from SM placed in the women’s shot put. Willow Messer was sixth at 24-8, and Isabelle Warnecke was seventh at 24-0.5.
A pair of women’s relay teams came in sixth. The 800 squad of Lydia Norman, Addison Cowan, Lindsey Stack and Becky Pechmann had a time of 2:10.8. The 3,200 team of Morgan, Pechmann, Stack and Maia Wilde finished in 11:37.68.
The men had two relay teams place seventh. Charlie McKee, Ben Saunooke, Melton and Caleb Phillips had a time of 1:44.79 in the 800. Gabriel Caldwell, McKee, Saunooke and Henry Hanks ran the 1,600 in 4:05.87.
The Lady Mustangs placed 12th among 16 teams. The Mustang men were 13th out of 18 teams.
West Henderson’s women and Roberson’s men won the meet.
Coach Libby McRae said most SM competitors had personal-best performances.
Weather was a factor, especially for later events.
“It started out not too bad, but by 6:30 it was probably 38 degrees,” McRae said. “It was spitting rain and snow by the time the meet ended.”