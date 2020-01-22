By Carey Phillips
Smoky Mountain’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will be at home Tuesday for Mountain Six Conference games against Pisgah.
The JV women will play at 4 p.m., followed by the JV men, varsity women and varsity men.
That will be the same schedule Tuesday for MSC games at Brevard.
The Mustang men (10-6, 4-0) remained alone in first place in the conference with Tuesday’s 58-46 win over Franklin. Mitch Wike scored 12 points, followed by Clayton Frady and Parker Flynn with 11 apiece and Zeb Sink with 10.
The Lady Mustangs (10-6, 3-1) were handed their first conference loss by Franklin 52-27. Natalie Parris scored eight points.
Details of Tuesday’s games will be in next week’s Herald.