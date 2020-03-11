By Carey Phillips
Kilee Jones scored the only goal at the 19:17 mark, and Enka held on for a 1-0 non-conference soccer victory over Smoky Mountain in SM’s season-opener last Thursday at Enka.
“We got beat outside and their center midfielder found her on the back post and played the ball over the top,” Coach Stephen Parsons said. “She was unmarked and finished it from about 6 yards out.”
The Sugar Jets had a chance to make it 2-0, but a penalty shot went wide with seven minutes left.
“Being that it was their third game and our first, I was pleased for the most part with the performance we had,” Parsons said. “A lot of the mistakes we made can be easily fixed. A lot of it will be just playing and getting more experience.”
He noted that the Lady Mustangs had no scrimmages, and practice time outside had been limited by inclement weather.
Enka had a 21-8 advantage in shots. SM’s Willow Messer made 19 saves, and Erin Hawkins had six for the Sugar Jets.
Parsons singled out Messer for her play.
“She kept us in the game,” he said. “We had opportunities, but some of the saves she made gave us a chance to win until the end. If she hadn’t come up with a lot of those saves, we wouldn’t have had that opportunity.”