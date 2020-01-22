By Carey Phillips
Swain took control in the second half and avenged an earlier loss with a 66-54 non-conference women’s basketball victory over Smoky Mountain on Jan. 13 in Bryson City.
Savannah Smith scored 22 points for the Lady Devils. Mazie Helpman added 18, and Amaya Hicks had 13.
Natalie Parris and Lucy McRae scored 18 and 16 points, respectively, for the Lady Mustangs.
“I guess a letdown was bound to come,” Coach Ollin Dunford said. “I didn’t feel the right energy before the game. For most of the game there wasn’t a minute I didn’t think we were going to get the game under control and walk out with a win. I thought we got a little complacent coming off a couple of good wins.”
The Lady Mustangs lost much more than the game. Kyra Fowler, who had missed most of the past two seasons with a hip injury, reinjured the hip early in the fourth quarter. She was taken from the gym by ambulance.
Allison Macke left with a shoulder injury in the first half.
“Injuries will be a factor going forward,” Dunford said. “It will cut down on our rotation.”
Swain scored 11 straight points, including four by Smith, early in the second half for a 31-25 lead with 4:55 to go in the third quarter.
SM rallied for a 37-36 edge on Hannah Huddleston’s follow shot at the 2:16 mark.
Helpman’s fast break layup 11 seconds later gave the Lady Devils the lead for good, and they were up 42-37 entering the fourth period.
Smith scored eight in an 11-1 spurt as the margin reached 53-38 with 4:57 on the clock.
The biggest lead was 63-47 on Ashton Younce’s basket with 1:45 to play.
Neither team led by more than two in the first quarter, which ended in a 10-10 tie.
Parris scored seven in an 11-2 run giving the Lady Mustangs their largest lead, 21-14, at the 3:16 mark.
Swain cut the gap to 23-20 at halftime as Maddie Spates scored at the buzzer.
Parris hit seven field goals, including a three-pointer, and three foul shots. McRae made five field goals, including two treys, and four foul shots.
Kevonna Tushka finished with seven points, Aubrie Miller added five, Fowler scored four, and Macke and Huddleston both had two.