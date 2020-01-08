By Carey Phillips
Smoky Mountain’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will play Hendersonville in Mountain Six Conference action Friday at the SM gym.
The JV women will start at 4 p.m., followed by the JV men, varsity women and varsity men.
That will be the same schedule for non-conference games Monday at Swain. As of press time Wednesday morning, there was a chance the Swain games could be moved to Tuesday to avoid a conflict with the college football national championship game.
SM will go to Tuscola for non-conference play Wednesday, Jan. 15. Tuscola does not have a JV women’s team. The JV men will play at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity women and varsity men.
The MSC openers were played Tuesday at Pisgah.
The Mustang men are 6-5 after a 54-48 win. Clayton Frady scored 13 points, followed by Zeb Sink with 11 and Michael Todd with 10.
The Lady Mustangs are 7-4 following a 52-40 victory. Kyra Fowler and Natalie Parris both scored 14 points, and Kevonna Tushka had 11.
Details of Tuesday’s games will be in next week’s Herald.