By Carey Phillips
Smoky Mountain’s men’s and women’s “indoor” track teams competed in the Polk County Reindeer Games on Jan. 8.
Anna Morgan had SM’s top finish as she was third in the 500-meter dash in 1:27.51.
Also placing for the Lady Mustangs were Maia Wilde and Willow Messer. Wilde was seventh in the 3,200 run (16:06.25), and Messer was eighth in the shot put (20-9.5).
The 3,200 women’s relay team of Wilde, Becky Pechmann, Lindsey Stack and Morgan was seventh in 11:59.72.
Manuel Herevia scored the only point for the Mustang men as he was eighth in the shot put (36-6).
“It was a huge meet with good competition, and it was pretty cold,” Coach Libby McRae said.
The women were 13th out of 18 teams, and the men were last among 18 teams.
West Henderson’s women and Roberson’s men won the meet.