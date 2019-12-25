By Carey Phillips
Pisgah defeated Smoky Mountain 55-15 in the Mountain Six Conference wrestling opener Dec. 18 at Canton.
“We knew coming in it would be tough with Pisgah returning three state placers and another qualifier from last year’s squad, and they lived up to it,” Coach Tony Moody said. “We were simply outmatched. We had several kids with opportunities to get the pin, and they failed to finish the job. When you get that chance, you have to seal the deal.”
Danner Hill (220) and Jose Ramos (113) won by pin for the Mustangs (5-5).Will Frady (195) won by decision (12-5).
“We have steadily improved, but are not where we need to be to compete with the top teams,” Moody said.