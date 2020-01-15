By Carey Phillips
Smoky Mountain’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will resume Mountain Six Conference play Friday at East Henderson.
The JV women will play at 4 p.m., followed by the JV men, varsity women and varsity men.
That’s the same schedule for Tuesday’s home games against Franklin.
The SM men and women are 2-0 in the MSC, while East’s men and women are 0-2. Franklin’s women are 2-0, and the men are 1-1.
Non-conference games were scheduled for Wednesday at Tuscola. Results were not known at press time.
The Mustang men are 8-5 after Monday’s 80-58 win at Swain. Mitch Wike scored 20 points. Zeb Sink added 17, and Michael Todd had 10.
The Lady Mustangs fell to 8-5 with a 66-54 loss. Natalie Parris scored 18 points, and Lucy McRae had 16.
Details of Monday’s and Wednesday’s games will be in next week’s Herald.