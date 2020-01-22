By Carey Phillips
Both teams struggled in the first half, but Tuscola warmed up after intermission and defeated Smoky Mountain 66-45 in non-conference men’s basketball action Jan. 15 at Tuscola.
Nate Brafford poured in 33 points for the Mountaineers.
Zeb Sink had 11 points for the Mustangs.
“At halftime I was pleased with the effort to hold them to 25 points,” Coach Adam Phillips said. “We just couldn’t score. We had turnovers for no reason. We were just getting a little excited and throwing it away. We’ve got to take better care of the ball. I think Tuscola played a lot harder than we did at times with 50-50 balls and diving on the floor.”
The Mounties scored 12 straight points, including seven by Brafford, to lead 43-21 with 3:52 to play in the third period.
The margin was 51-27 entering the fourth quarter.
The largest lead was 62-33 on Ephraim Tice’s layup at the 3:53 mark.
SM’s only lead was 3-2 on Mitch Wike’s basket with 5:50 to go in the opening period.
Brafford put Tuscola ahead to stay, 5-3, with 3:16 on the clock.
The margin was 13-7 at the quarter break.
Sink’s basket cut the gap to 16-15 with 3:34 remaining in the half.
The Mounties scored the half’s final nine points and led 25-15 after Luke Williamson’s three-pointer with 22 seconds to go.
Sink made four field goals, including a three-pointer, and two foul shots.
Parker Flynn netted nine points, Ryan Waliezer added six, Clayton Frady followed with five, Hunter Cabe totaled four, Conner Seagraves and Lee Macaulay both scored three, Mitch Wike had two, and Michael Todd and Lawson Wike both hit a free throw.
The Mounties won the JV game 63-47. They led at quarter breaks by scores of 18-13, 33-26 and 49-41.
Brylen Conlin scored 13 points, and Vaughn Ellis had 12.
“Tuscola is a matchup nightmare for us,” Coach Tyler Mulligan said. “They are big all around. Our guys played hard. We allowed one kid to have 28 points and double digit rebounds. We couldn’t hit a layup and missed some free throws. We’ve got to get better.”