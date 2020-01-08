By Carey Phillips
Smoky Mountain’s wrestlers were busy the past two Saturdays taking part in dual matches at Bunker Hill and Enka.
The Mustangs (13-8) went 3-2 in the Bunker Hill Duals on Dec. 28 and 3-1 in the Enka Duals on Jan. 4.
SM defeated West Stokes, North Wilkes and Bandys at Bunker Hill, while losing to Bunker Hill and Newton-Conover.
Hunter Lassiter was 5-0 on the day, and Dustin Stephens was 4-0.
“It was a pretty good day overall,” Coach Tony Moody said. “I knew going in it would be difficult to beat Bunker Hill or Newton-Conover with a full lineup, but virtually impossible giving up four weight classes. We had two big wins against Newton-Conover with pins over state qualifiers by Dustin Stephens and Sam Hudson.”
The Mustangs topped West Stokes 48-26. The teams split the six contested matches, but SM came up with six forfeit victories.
Hudson (120) took an 11-5 decision. Lassiter (126) won a 9-0 major decision. Alex Rodriguez (138) won by technical fall 16-0. Winning by forfeit were Ki French (152), Stephens (160), Carson Rogers (182), Kobe Coggins (195), Will Frady (220) and Danner Hill (285).
SM topped North Wilkes 42-27. Mustangs pinning their opponents were Rodriguez (138), Tyler Watterson (145), Stephens (160) and Hill (220). Lassiter (132) won by decision 7-6, and Frady (195) won by decision 9-4. Winning by forfeit were Jose Ramos (120) and French (152).
The Mustangs defeated Bandys 48-30. There were just four contested matches with each team having two pins.
SM’s pins were by French (152) and Lassiter (126). Winning by forfeit were Rodriguez (138), Stephens (160), Carson Rogers (182), Frady (195), Hill (220) and Hudson (120).
Bunker Hill won 66-18. Hudson (120) and Lassiter (126) pinned their opponents. Frady (195) won by forfeit.
Newton-Conover was a 48-24 winner. Mustangs winning by pin were Lassiter (126), French (152), Stephens (160) and Hudson (120).
SM evened its Mountain Six Conference record at 1-1 with a 54-22 win over Hendersonville on Saturday. It was part of the Enka Duals, which also included victories over North Buncombe and Reynolds and a loss to Enka.
“It was a pretty good day for the team,” Moody said. “We won the conference match over Hendersonville. Then we lost to Enka, which we expected, but still wrestled them tough. We finished the day beating North Buncombe and Reynolds. We are now 3-1 against the 3-A Western Mountain Athletic Conference after going 2-1 against them Saturday.”
Hill was 4-0 on the day.
Mustangs winning by pin in the 54-22 victory over Hendersonville were Isaac Gunter (132), Elijah Rodriguez (145), Stephens (160), Hill (220) and Ethan Grasty (285). Kobe Coggins (182) won a 9-4 decision, and French (152) won a 5-0 decision. Winning by forfeit were Oscar Munoz (106), Lassiter (226) and Frady (195).
SM topped North Buncombe 48-36. Pinning their opponents were Stephens (160), Frady (195), Tito Palacios (113) and Hudson (120). Winning by forfeit were French (152), Camden Myers (170), Coggins (182) and Hill (220).
The Mustangs downed Reynolds 51-30. Winning by pin were Mitchell Russotti (145), Frady (220) and Hudson (126). Myers (170) took a 14-10 decision. Recording forfeit wins were Alex Rodriguez (138), Hill (285), Munoz (106), Palacios (113) and Ramos (120).
Enka defeated SM 54-27. Mustangs with pins were Hudson (120), Rogers (182), Hill (220) and Grasty (285).