By Carey Phillips
North Henderson defeated Smoky Mountain 60-24 in the Mountain Seven Conference wrestling opener Dec. 15 at North.
“We gave up five forfeits so we basically started 30 points in the hole, and that is a really big deficit to come back from,” Coach Erik Wilson said. “We are still trying to recover from illness and injuries so it is difficult to fill the empty spots in the lineup.”
Pinning their opponents for the Mustangs (0-2, 0-1) were Gavin Coggins (106), Dillon Parton (120), Sam Hudson (145) and Alex Rodriguez (160).
“I was impressed with our freshmen – Gavin Coggins and Dillon Parton – for continuing to wrestle when they were behind and come up with some well earned victories,” Wilson said. “They both showed a lot of heart and composure.”