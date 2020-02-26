By Carey Phillips
Smoky Mountain sophomore Sam Hudson lost both of his matches Friday and Saturday in the 120-pound weight class at the State 2-A Wrestling Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum.
He lost his first match by technical fall (22-7) to Reidsville’s Elijah Boyd, a three-time state qualifier who was runner-up for the second straight season.
“In the opening period, they had a one and a half minute scramble that Sam’s opponent barely got the edge and scored the takedown,” Coach Tony Moody said. “It was really impressive to watch the two young men battle like that. I think the scramble took it all out of Sam, and he lost to a great opponent.”
In the consolation round, Hudson dropped an 11-7 decision to Bunn’s Scottie Spencer.
“It was a back and forth battle that I felt Sam would eke out, but he got caught and gave up the takedown and near fall, and it was simply too much to overcome,” Moody said.
Moody was pleased with Hudson’s performance at his first state meet and is optimistic about his future as a Mustang wrestler.
“Sam looked really good in both matches and wrestled competitively,” Moody said. “I was very proud of his effort. I am pretty sure he is the first sophomore Smoky Mountain has ever had to qualify for the state tournament. We have never had a three-time qualifier. With his work ethic and attitude, I strongly believe he will achieve this. He has a good opportunity to compete for a state championship the next two years.”