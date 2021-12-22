By Carey Phillips
Smoky Mountain pitched a shutout in the first quarter Friday and rolled to a 63-29 Mountain Seven Conference women’s basketball victory over North Henderson at the SM gym.
Kennedy Stewman scored 18 points for the Lady Mustangs (3-3, 1-1). Triniti Littlejohn added 11, and Macy Wike had 10.
Lexie Gunter led the Lady Knights with 11 points.
“We focused on the fact that some days the offense just isn’t going to happen,” Coach Ollin Dunford said. “One thing we can always bring is our defense. This game was no different. The defense made the offense easy for us. I was so proud of the defensive effort. Even when I subbed we stayed with the intensity that we need to compete. The rhythm of the offense was very good, and the 50-50 balls were ours. We want to continue to strive to be consistent going forward.”
Stewman had nine points in the first period as SM jumped to an 18-0 lead.
The margin reached 23-0 on Lilli Rhoads’ three-pointer with 6:53 to play in the half.
The game was more than 11 minutes old before North got on the board.
Madeline Stevenson’s basket made it 30-4 at the 2:57 mark, and the halftime margin was 30-11.
Stewman had nine points in a 21-2 run for the game’s largest lead, 53-15, after a three-pointer by Becca Corona-Smith with 31 seconds to play in the third stanza.
SM was up 53-17 entering the fourth quarter.
Stewman hit six field goals, including two three-pointers, and four of four foul shots. Littlejohn made five field goals, including a trey. Wike had four field goals and was two of two from the line.
Greenlee Flynn added eight points, Stevenson finished with six, Corona-Smith and Rhoads both scored three, and Aiden Nicholson and Vivian Bell had two apiece.
Flynn led the team in rebounds (12), assists (six) and steals (five).
The Lady Mustang JVs are 4-2 after a 35-27 win. Abby Cook scored 12 points, and Kaitlin Tahquette had 10.
North led 8-7 after the first quarter, but SM went up 16-10 at halftime. The Lady Mustangs finished strong and overcame a 23-22 deficit entering the fourth period.
“We played hard, had some rough moments, but came out with a win,” Coach Jason Melvin said. “We had some things we wanted to focus on this game (rebounds and free throws), and I thought we improved in both areas. Everyone did their part and even though we let North get some easy transition points, we tightened up in the fourth quarter and really finished well.”
He said Cook had her best game in the post and Tahquette played tough on both ends of the court. He added that Laci Frizzell played well off the bench.