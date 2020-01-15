By Carey Phillips
Smoky Mountain senior Parker Flynn had a memorable experience last month when he played for North Carolina in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.
South Carolina defeated North Carolina 28-17 in the all-star football game played Dec. 21 at Wofford’s Gibbs Stadium.
“It was really cool, getting to meet all the people that I never imagined meeting in my life,” Flynn said. “They were some of the best players from North Carolina and some of the best players in the nation. I got to play with them and play against them.”
Flynn was named as a replacement player about a week before the game and saw action at defensive end.
“For the time I was in, I felt like I did decent,” he said. “I didn’t get in as much as I would have liked, but I felt I performed pretty well.”
“I thought it was an incredible honor for him to get to practice and compete and play against the best in our state and South Carolina,” SM Coach Ricky Brindley said. “Parker held his own without question, and I think he certainly belonged.”
The week wasn’t just about football. The players made a visit to the Shriners Hospitals for Children in Greenville, South Carolina.
“Going there and meeting some of the kids was a memorable experience,” Flynn said. “No kid there was down. All the kids were happy and smiling.”