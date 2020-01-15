By Carey Phillips
Smoky Mountain’s men finished third and the women were fifth out of seven teams in the final swim meet of the regular season held Saturday at Franklin.
“It was a good meet,” Coach Logan Gentry said. “Many of the swimmers are showing improvements and now have the times to prove it.”
Becky Pechmann had a pair of second-place finishes for the Lady Mustangs. She had times of 2:25.75 in the 200 freestyle and 1:05.37 in the 100 free.
Brianna Bryson was second in the 50 free (29.88) and third in the 100 free (1:07.61).
Chandler Hall had the highest individual finish for the Mustang men as he was third in the 100 free in 57.3. He was fourth in the 50 free in 25.63.
Hall teamed with Parker Smith, Reed Gamble and Clay Pate to place third in a pair of relays. They had times of 2:14.98 in the 200 medley relay and 2:02.14 in the 200 free relay.
Others scoring points for the Lady Mustangs included:
200 free – Mags Colvin, sixth, 2:45.08.
50 free – Clara Baughman, ninth, 33.97.
100 free – Colvin, eighth, 1:15.54.
Others scoring points for the Mustang men included:
100 backstroke – Smith, fourth, 1:18.33; Josh Stack, sixth, 2:04.77.
100 breaststroke – Gamble, sixth, 1:39.52.
50 free – Smith, 12th, 29.68.