By Carey Phillips
Smoky Mountain senior Madison Broom has signed to play college golf for Erskine.
“It’s a smaller college in South Carolina so it’s a little warmer there,” Broom said. “It’s a Christian college, and I like that it’s based around that. The biggest part that led me to make the decision on where to go is the coach (Jason Allen). He’s really involved and very passionate about his players and getting to know them.”
Broom also considered Virginia-Wise and Montreat before deciding to play for the Flying Fleet.
Broom stated playing golf when she was in sixth grade.
“When I started, girls’ golf wasn’t huge, but I knew scholarships were available, so going into high school I knew I wanted to work hard, get a scholarship and play college golf,” she said.
That hard work helped turn her into a two-time qualifier for the state golf tournament. She helped lead her team to a conference championship as a junior.
As for how it felt to sign the scholarship papers and achieve her goal, Broom said, “It was awesome. It was nice to have everybody around me who had an impact on me and pushed me to reach my goals. It was eye-opening to realize I had achieved this.”
She expressed appreciation to David Claxton, her coach her first two years in high school, and Jason Melvin, SM’s current coach.
“Both of them were awesome,” Broom said. “They are different in some ways, but they both were always willing to help me and make sure they got anything I needed done.”
She also thanked her parents, Steven and Heather Broom.
“They always took me to tournaments and made sure I could go to college visits,” she said. “They really helped me through everything.”
“For the past two seasons that I have been coach, Madison has displayed all of the qualities that you would want on your team,” Melvin said. “Her work ethic is amazing. She never backs down from a challenge, she doesn’t make excuses and she is the ideal teammate. Erskine is going to be a great fit for her, and I am so happy that she will be playing golf at the next level. She has achieved so much during her high school career, and I know she has a lot left in the tank. Madison is going to do big things, and I’m excited to cheer her on. Erskine is gaining a golfer who will give everything she has to her team, but more importantly they are gaining someone who makes everyone around her better.”
“Madison will fit in well with our team,” Allen said. “She is a tremendously hard worker and has a desire to get better. Her work ethic and athleticism will make her into a fine collegiate player. Her willingness to be a team player and her desire to do just as well in the classroom are exactly what coaches look for in a player.”