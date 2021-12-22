By Carey Phillips
Smoky Mountain’s basketball teams will finish the pre-Christmas portion of the season today (Thursday) at home against Swain.
The games will be played early with the JV women starting at 10 a.m., followed by the JV men, varsity women and varsity men.
SM will participate in the Maroon Devil Christmas Classic next week at Swain. Games against Andrews are set for Tuesday with the women starting at 1 p.m. and the men at 2:30 p.m.
Next Wednesday’s games will be against Hiwassee Dam or Tuscola. The women will play at 10 a.m. or 4 p.m., with the men playing at 11:30 a.m. or 5:30 p.m.
The Lady Mustangs are 2-1 in the Mountain Seven Conference and 4-3 overall after Tuesday’s 68-54 win over West Henderson. Triniti Littlejohn scored 15 points, followed by Aiden Nicholson with 14, Macy Wike with 13 and Greenlee Flynn with 11.
The Mustang men are 0-3 in the league and 1-6 overall following a 63-38 loss to West. Matthew Brown scored 18 points.
Details of Tuesday’s games will be in next week’s Herald.