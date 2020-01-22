By Carey Phillips
Smoky Mountain’s Charlee Haney was named most valuable for the women, and Chandler Hall was selected most valuable for the men in the Mountain Six Conference Swim Meet.
The event was held Friday at the Waynesville Recreation Center.
“It was a good conference, and I felt good about the way the team competed,” Coach Logan Gentry said. “A lot of time was shaved off of racers’ times as a whole.”
Franklin won the men’s meet with 460 points, followed by Hendersonville (372), Pisgah (179), Brevard (169) and SM (160).
Brevard edged Hendersonville 453-441 for the women’s title. Franklin was third with 389 points, and SM scored 194.
Haney won the 50-yard freestyle in 28.83 and the 100 backstroke in 1:12.63.
She teamed with Becky Pechmann, Brianna Bryson and Emilia Haney to win the 200 free relay (1:57.0) and place second in the 200 medley relay (2:18.37).
On the men’s side, Hall won the 50 free in 24.68 and the 100 free in 55.24.
The relay team of Hall, Parker Smith, Reed Gamble and Clay Pate was third in the 200 free (1:58.94) and fifth in the 200 medley (2:16.43).
Pechmann placed second in two events. They were the 200 free (2:26.02) and the 100 free (1:04.12).
Others placing for the Lady Mustangs included:
50 free – Bryson, third, 29.57; Chandler Jerome, 13th, 36.96.
100 free – Bryson, fifth, 1:07.17; Mags Colvin, eighth, 1:12.87.
Others placing for the Mustang men included:
50 free – Smith, seventh, 29.0; Pate, 13th, 31.83; Gamble, 14th, 33.43.
100 free – Pate, 13th, 1:18.02; Triston Welch, 14th, 1:29.78.
100 back – Smith, fifth, 1:17.16; Josh Stack, 10th, 1:54.46.
100 breaststroke – Gamble, sixth, 1:33.28.